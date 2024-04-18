We will construct a nightclub at UHURU PARK – SAKAJA says as he continues to display his incompetence

Thursday, April 18, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has continued to display incompetence in public after he revealed his government will construct a nightclub at the newly refurbished Uhuru Park.
Instead of addressing more pressing issues like garbage collection, bad roads, and corruption by
county workers, the incompetent governor, who has questionable academic
credentials, announced the construction
of a nightclub at Uhuru Park.
"There is a nightclub that
is going to be here. We agreed hiyo kupiga kelele kwa estate muache. You can
come here and scream until the cows come home," he said.
"That is the zone, sherehe
mfanyie hapo."
He said the additional projects
in the park which also include Swahili and African restaurants among others
will be built under the public-private partnership (PPPs).
The specific locations where the
facilities will be put up, he said, have already been identified, assuring those
interested in running the businesses among others in the park that the process
will be transparent.
Speaking during the handover
ceremony of the park by the Ministry of Defence, Sakaja stated that they will
soon be opening the tendering process as per the Public Procurement and Asset
Disposal Act (PPDA).
At the same time, the governor
appealed to the public, specifically Nairobians, to protect the park and avoid
any acts of vandalism.
He told them to observe park
rules which are at the entrance to the facility.
He noted that the activities
undertaken were costly.
