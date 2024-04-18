We will construct a nightclub at UHURU PARK – SAKAJA says as he continues to display his incompetence





Thursday, April 18, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has continued to display incompetence in public after he revealed his government will construct a nightclub at the newly refurbished Uhuru Park.

Instead of addressing more pressing issues like garbage collection, bad roads, and corruption by county workers, the incompetent governor, who has questionable academic credentials, announced the construction of a nightclub at Uhuru Park.

"There is a nightclub that is going to be here. We agreed hiyo kupiga kelele kwa estate muache. You can come here and scream until the cows come home," he said.

"That is the zone, sherehe mfanyie hapo."

He said the additional projects in the park which also include Swahili and African restaurants among others will be built under the public-private partnership (PPPs).

The specific locations where the facilities will be put up, he said, have already been identified, assuring those interested in running the businesses among others in the park that the process will be transparent.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the park by the Ministry of Defence, Sakaja stated that they will soon be opening the tendering process as per the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act (PPDA).

At the same time, the governor appealed to the public, specifically Nairobians, to protect the park and avoid any acts of vandalism.

He told them to observe park rules which are at the entrance to the facility.

He noted that the activities undertaken were costly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST