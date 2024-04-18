I have a list of Cabinet Secretaries, Governors, MPs and Senators with fake academic papers – GACHAGUA tells RUTO

Thursday, April 18,2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has admitted that there are many senior government officials and state officers who have fake academic papers.
Speaking during the Third
National Wage Bill conference on Wednesday, Gachagua said his informers in
River Road have given him a list of state officers who have fake degrees and
certificates.
The list, Gachagua said, was
handed to him by some individuals from Nairobi’s River Road who claimed they
helped the officials obtain the certificates.
River Road has over the years
been linked to the processing of counterfeit academic certificates and other
documents.
He said the operatives who
handed him the list had also approached him with a promise to help him secure a
degree certificate.
“I'm not really concerned about
the issue of papers because I don’t want to go the River Road route...mimi
natosheka na ile kidogo niko nayo,” the DP said.
“I have been complaining that
I'm lonely at the top because my boss has three degrees, Comptroller of State
House has three yet I have one so these River Road people have been looking for
me,” Gachagua revealed.
“They are telling me 'you are
the deputy president what are you complaining about yet we have helped many
people?... We have helped so and so and so'", Gachagua said.
The DP said he would submit the
list of the said individuals to the President.
