Watch video of a heavily pregnant and drunk Nairobi lady smoking shisha in a club.





Monday, April 22, 2024 - A young pregnant Nairobi lady was filmed last weekend in a nightclub smoking shisha and indulging in alcohol.

She was busy on the dancefloor jamming to reggae with friends while smoking shisha, despite being heavily pregnant.

Pregnant women are always advised to quit smoking tobacco in any form.

Smoking, vaping, and using hookah or shisha can cause serious harm to the mother and the baby.

Smoking slows the baby’s growth; meaning that the baby may be born too small, even with a full-term pregnancy.

Smoking can also damage the baby’s developing lungs and brain.

Watch the video.

Heavily pregnant and drunk Nairobi lady smoking shisha in a club. pic.twitter.com/9YuoP5c0OB — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 22, 2024

