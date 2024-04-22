SHAME as MURKOMEN denies forming a team to investigate what caused late General OGOLLA’s chopper to crash after MIGUNA MIGUNA’s outburst

The CS was
responding to a statement posted by lawyer Miguna Miguna, who castigated
reports that Murkomen had formed the said team.
"As a
department of transport, we don’t investigate military planes. Our work is
strictly restricted to civilian airplanes," Murkomen responded to Miguna.
In his
post, Miguna had laughed off the claims made by a section of leaders that the
CS had formed a team, saying only the President of Kenya has the powers to form
such a team and gazette it.
Miguna said
the position of the Chief of Defence Forces is higher in rank compared to that
of the deputy president and the Cabinet Secretary, and therefore it was not
right that people were talking of a team formed by the CS.
"Remember
that no one except the President of the Republic has the mandate to set up a
team investigating the death of Kenya’s Chief of Defence Staff. Not a cabinet
secretary," Miguna said.
"Moreover, the military will not cooperate with that purely civilian team, honour its summons and comply with any directives from or findings by it.
"We must be a
country that adheres to the rule of law and avoids the tendency of engaging in
PR exercises on such grave matters," Miguna added.
