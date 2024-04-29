Watch video of Former KDF Chief SAMSON MWATHETHE enjoying his retirement jamming to live Rhumba music - He is living the best life after serving in the army for 42 years.





Monday, April 29, 2024 - Former Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Samson Mwathethe is enjoying his retirement after 42 years of service.

He was filmed over the weekend jamming to live Rhumba music at the Vipingo Ridge.

He had been invited to his nephew’s wedding at the lavish hotel when he decided to go to the stage and show his singing prowess.

The former KDF boss joined the Mombasa Roots band on stage and sang along as the band entertained guests at the wedding.

He is an easygoing person if the video shared on social media is anything to go by.

Mwathethe retired last year after serving in the army for 4 decades.

He joined the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in 1978 as a recruit before steadily rising through the ranks to be appointed CDF in 2015.

Watch the video.





