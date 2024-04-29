BRIAN CHIRA’s grandmother exposed by people who know her well after she accused Baba Talisha of squandering burial contributions - Huyu mama ni moto wa kuotea mbali.

Monday, April 29, 2024 - Brian Chira’s grandmother has been trending after she accused renowned Tiktoker Faustine Lukale alias Baba Talisha of squandering millions of shillings contributed by Chira’s fans after he passed away.

Baba Talisha was forced to respond to the allegations by producing bank statements to prove that the money is intact.

It is now emerging that Chira’s grandmother is a very stubborn and dramatic woman.

Most of the people who live in Githunguri know her well.

“That granny is something else. Everyone in Githunguri knows this,” popular social media commentator and philanthropist Simon Mwangi Muthiora wrote on his Facebook account.

Muthiora said he refused to involve himself in Chira’s burial preparations because he knows the family is full of drama.

A lady who lives in the same plot with Chira’s grandmother confirmed that she is indeed dramatic and this is part of the reason they didn’t attend Chira’s burial.

A land broker also revealed that Chira’s grandmother shortchanged him in a deal.









