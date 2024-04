Monday, April 29, 2024 - A lady has left tongues wagging after sharing photos to show how her life has undergone a total transformation after walking out of her troubled marriage.

When she was married, she was an Akorino faithful and had a turban on.

Life had also taken a toll on her when she was in marriage but after the divorce, she underwent a total transformation.

The former Akorino lady is thriving as a single lady.

See photos.





1) Married

2) After divorce.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.