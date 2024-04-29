Watch the moment a pickup was swept away by floods after the driver ignored warning and attempted to cross a flooded river (VIDEO).





Monday, April 29, 2024 - A pickup was swept away by raging floods after the driver attempted to cross a flooded river.

A motorist warned the reckless driver to park the vehicle and try using an alternative route but he ignored the warning and tried to drive through the floods.

In the trending video, some youthful men are seen at the back of the pickup hanging dangerously.

One of the men is even captured dancing as the driver attempts to cross the flooded river.

Unfortunately, the vehicle is swept away by the floods mid-way.

Some people who had gathered around to witness the driver of the ill-fated pickup trying to cross the flooded river could be heard screaming after the vehicle was swept away.

This is a reminder that death is always lurking.

Watch the video.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.