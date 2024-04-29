KINDIKI and DUALE on the receiving end as KDF and Police Officers beat the hell out of each other – Look! This is shameful

Monday, April 29, 2024 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and his Defence counterpart, Aden Duale, have been on the receiving end lately following the recent clashes between the Kenya Defence Forces and the Kenya Police.
Kenyan
leaders and citizens have accused Duale and Kindiki of inaction despite a rise
in cases of fights between KDF and the Kenya Police.
In the
latest fallout, a soldier reportedly stormed a police station, beat up
police officers, and set a prisoner free.
Separately,
a video went viral on Saturday, showing a contingent of military officers
engaged in a scuffle with police officers at the Likoni Ferry.
In the
last month, at least three incidents of fallout between KDF soldiers and the
police have been recorded prompting a response from the communications department
of both arms.
Kenyans
are, however, concerned by the two CSs whom they accuse of remaining mum despite
the incidents showing signs of getting out of hand.
While
sharing one of the incidents, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko challenged the
two cabinet secretaries to take charge and rein in on officers causing the
commotion.
Controversial
lawyer Miguna Miguna also chimed in explaining that the fallout is a result of
decades-long systemic institutional chaos.
Kenyan
citizens, on the other hand, were concerned that the fracas was derailing the
officers from their duties of protecting civilian lives.
In the
twin incidents that occurred on Saturday, the Kenya Defence Forces
communications arm noted that investigations have already kicked off.
A video
clip that went around on Saturday showed five on-duty servicemen beat up police
officers and security officers stationed at Likoni Ferry.
The
other incident saw a KDF officer stationed at Garissa storm a police station at
Rabai Sub-County, Kilifi County, and free a suspect who was his cousin.
Earlier,
Police officers in Turkana arrested KDF soldiers who they accused of slapping
and disarming a traffic police officer at a roadblock mid-this month.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments