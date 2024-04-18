Watch the moment a daring man tried to cross flooded Mto Wa Mawe River in Machakos County, only to be swept away by the raging floods - His body is yet to be recovered (VIDEO).





Thursday, April 18, 2024 - A man threw caution to the wind and tried to cross the flooded Mto Wa Mawe River in Machakos County, only to meet his death.

He handed over his phone to one of his friends, removed his coat, and tried to cross the river but he couldn’t manage to reach the other end.

He was swept away by the raging floods as his friends watched.

In the video, his friends are seen cheering him as he tries to cross the flooded river.

They watch as floods sweep him away, leading to his sudden demise.

His body is yet to be recovered.





Watch the video.

An unfortunate incident occurred yesterday morning at Mto Mawe near Devki in Athi River after a man risked his life by crossing the overflooded river. He handed over his phone to one of his friends and removed his coat before crossing but he couldn't manage and was swept away by… pic.twitter.com/PISLXnkwWj — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) April 17, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.