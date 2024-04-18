A 16-year-old Kikuyu boy suspected to be a violent robber in Dandora arrested with a dagger (PHOTOs).





Thursday, April 18, 2024 - A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with violent robberies in Nairobi’s Dandora Estate.

The 16-year-old boy identified as Kelvin Kariuki alias Lasty was arrested by the police after a foiled robbery attempt.

He was committing robbery along the stretch between Ronald Ngara Primary and Ushirika Secondary School while armed with a dagger.

His accomplice managed to escape.

Dreaded undercover cop Hessy Wa Dandora warned the boy’s parents that they may soon find his body at the city mortuary if he doesn’t reform.

See photos.

















