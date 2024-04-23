WAIGURU tells striking doctors to return to work or be fired!! - We cannot pay an intern Sh 206,000!!

Tuesday April 23, 2024 - Council of Governors chairperson, Anne Waiguru, has urged the striking doctors to resume work or face dire consequences.
Speaking on
Tuesday, Waiguru who is also the Kirinyaga County Governor said if doctors fail
to resume work, they will leave some Counties with no option but to take
necessary action against them.
Waiguru said issues that had been
raised by the doctors had since been agreed upon, hence no need for the strike
to go on.
This, she said, was after a series of meetings that have
been taking place between the Government and the union.
"We have
been sitting here long days and in various other forums and we have gone the
whole mile. On the counties' side, we have given into everything and still, we
are at this place for no good reason," Waiguru said.
"For
that, every county will take the necessary action as they deem fit and it will
not be specific to a county but I am sure you will be seeing the necessary
action as we go forward," she added.
Waiguru said
each county has an HR policy and is independent, adding that they had agreed
unanimously to take whatever necessary action is required to stop the suffering
of Kenyans.
The CoG chair
further noted that the counties are ready to receive the medical interns who
are willing to report and begin their training.
Elaborating
on the matter of stipends, Waiguru said this was a new contract and the new
rates will not affect those who were earning more than that.
She said the
new terms of payment have been stipulated by the current economic times.
"This is
a new term of contracts, we need to communicate clearly that there is no intern
who is in place who was earning 200,000 and then it was reduced," Waiguru
said.
"The
counties on our side we are ready to receive the interns who are willing to
come and complete their training so that they can be certified," she
noted.
