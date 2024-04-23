PETER SALAYSA attacks ATANDI for refusing to recognise him during GENERAL OGOLLA’s burial

Tuesday, April 23,2024 - Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, has slammed his Alego Usoga counterpart, Sam Atandi, for refusing to recognise him during Sunday’s burial of the late Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla.
Ogolla was
laid to rest in his Siaya home in a ceremony attended by President William Ruto
who is the Commander in Chief of Armed Forces.
According to
Salaysa, Atandi refused to recognise him when he was given a chance to
introduce MPs who attended the burial.
“It was intentional because we had
personal differences on our 13th parliament Whats App group until
the Clerk of the National Assembly called me to cool down," Salasya said.
This is not the first time that
Salasya has caused bad blood between him and his counterparts.
The Mumias East MP engaged in an
online spat with Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, over the findings of a survey
that ranked lawmakers according to their performance.
The first time lawmaker argued that
he had performed better than Babu Owino who had been ranked as the second
best-performing lawmaker after Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro.
