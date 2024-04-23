PETER SALAYSA attacks ATANDI for refusing to recognise him during GENERAL OGOLLA’s burial







Tuesday, April 23,2024 - Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, has slammed his Alego Usoga counterpart, Sam Atandi, for refusing to recognise him during Sunday’s burial of the late Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla.

Ogolla was laid to rest in his Siaya home in a ceremony attended by President William Ruto who is the Commander in Chief of Armed Forces.

According to Salaysa, Atandi refused to recognise him when he was given a chance to introduce MPs who attended the burial.

“It was intentional because we had personal differences on our 13th parliament Whats App group until the Clerk of the National Assembly called me to cool down," Salasya said.

This is not the first time that Salasya has caused bad blood between him and his counterparts.

The Mumias East MP engaged in an online spat with Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, over the findings of a survey that ranked lawmakers according to their performance.

The first time lawmaker argued that he had performed better than Babu Owino who had been ranked as the second best-performing lawmaker after Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro.

