WAIGURU falls out with RUTO over money amid doctors’ strike – Look! This woman will never give the president peace





Wednesday, April 24, 2024 – There is a fresh fallout between governors and President William Ruto, with the former demanding more from the National Government.

The governors advocate for a substantial increase in funds directed to the devolved units.

At the heart of the issue lies the allocation of resources, with governors asserting that most counties are grappling with financial instability due to insufficient funding.

In January, the Council of Governors (CoG) proposed a significant allocation boost, pushing for an increase to Ksh439.5 billion, a figure sharply contrasting with the government's proposed raise to Ksh391 billion.

During a session before the Senate's Committee for Finance and Budget, Chairperson of the Council of Governors, Anne Waiguru, highlighted the critical need for enhanced resources.

"We are not seeking favours; we are advocating for resources adequate to sustain counties and ensure their continued functioning," Waiguru asserted.

On the other hand, the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) has advocated for a revision of county allocations to Ksh398 billion, citing the imperative to meet the fiscal demands of the devolved units. The body proposed an increase of Ksh7 billion.

According to Constitutional provisions, the national and county governments must share revenue equitably. Specifically, county allocations cannot be less than 15 per cent of the total revenue collected by the national government.

Nevertheless, new information indicates a considerable delay in the distribution of funds, which exacerbates the financial hardship that counties are facing.

The impasse in budget negotiations has led to a deadlock, with governors and government officials at odds over the appropriate allocation for counties in the upcoming fiscal year.

While the National Treasury has proposed Ksh391 billion, the Council of Governors remains steadfast on its demand for Ksh439.5 billion, reflecting the stark disparity in resource allocation priorities.

Governors have reiterated their stance, advocating for a Ksh450 billion allocation to counties, citing escalating operational costs and the need to sustain essential services and projects.

