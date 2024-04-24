WAIGURU falls out with RUTO over money amid doctors’ strike – Look! This woman will never give the president peace

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 – There is a fresh fallout between governors and President William Ruto, with the former demanding more from the National Government.
The
governors advocate for a substantial increase in funds directed to the
devolved units.
At the
heart of the issue lies the allocation of resources, with governors asserting
that most counties are grappling with financial instability due to insufficient
funding.
In January, the Council of Governors (CoG) proposed a significant allocation boost, pushing for an increase to Ksh439.5 billion, a figure sharply
contrasting with the government's proposed raise to Ksh391 billion.
During a session before the Senate's Committee for Finance and Budget, Chairperson of the Council of Governors, Anne Waiguru, highlighted the critical need for enhanced resources.
"We are not seeking favours; we are advocating for
resources adequate to sustain counties and ensure their continued
functioning," Waiguru asserted.
On the
other hand, the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) has advocated for a
revision of county allocations to Ksh398 billion, citing the imperative to meet
the fiscal demands of the devolved units. The body proposed an increase of Ksh7
billion.
According
to Constitutional provisions, the national and county governments must share
revenue equitably. Specifically, county allocations cannot be less than 15 per
cent of the total revenue collected by the national government.
Nevertheless,
new information indicates a considerable delay in the distribution of funds,
which exacerbates the financial hardship that counties are facing.
The
impasse in budget negotiations has led to a deadlock, with governors and
government officials at odds over the appropriate allocation for counties in
the upcoming fiscal year.
While
the National Treasury has proposed Ksh391 billion, the Council of
Governors remains steadfast on its demand for Ksh439.5 billion, reflecting
the stark disparity in resource allocation priorities.
Governors
have reiterated their stance, advocating for a Ksh450 billion allocation to
counties, citing escalating operational costs and the need to sustain essential
services and projects.
