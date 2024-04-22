US House of representatives approves $61bn in military aid for Ukraine despite strong Republican resistance

Monday, April 22, 2024 – After months of delay, the US House of Representatives finally approved more than $61bn worth of military assistance to help Ukraine in its desperate war against Russia, as well as billions for Israel and Taiwan.
In a bipartisan vote, 210 Democrats and 101 Republicans
joined to support Ukraine, with 112 Republicans – a majority of the GOP members
– voting against it.
The move came after the Republican speaker, Mike Johnson,
forced a series of bills onto the floor in the face of fierce resistance within
his own Republican party, many of whom oppose spending more on Ukraine’s
defence.
Voting began hours ahead of schedule in an extraordinary
Saturday session that delayed the House’s planned recess. The House erupted
into applause when the Ukraine bill passed, with the chair of the house, Marc
Molinaro of New York, admonishing members of the house not to wave Ukrainian
flags.
Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine’s president, recently warned
that his country “will lose the war” without US assistance, as its military has
struggled with ammunition and air defence shortages and Russia has pressed a
growing advantage in firepower as Congress prevaricated.
Immediately after the bill passed, ZelenskIy released a
statement expressing his gratitude to both parties “and personally Speaker Mike
Johnson for the decision that keeps history on the right track”.
“Democracy and freedom will
always have global significance and will never fail as long as America helps to
protect it,” he said.
“The vital US aid bill passed
today by the House will keep the war from expanding, save thousands and
thousands of lives, and help both of our nations to become stronger. Just peace
and security can only be attained through strength. We hope that bills will be
supported in the Senate and sent to President Biden’s desk. Thank you,
America!”
Members were voting on a package worth close to $95bn in
total, but which had been broken up into four separate bills, as Johnson
effectively de-coupled the vote on Ukraine from funding for Israel, which is
more widely supported among both Democrats and Republicans.
The vote on granting additional funding for Israel also
easily passed the House, with 365 in favour and only 57 opposed: 36 Democrats
and 21 Republicans.
By splitting the bill into four, Johson sought to allow
recalcitrant far-right members of his own GOP conference to vote with their
conscience on the parts they disliked.
First to be voted on was a bill including legislation on
border security, which failed, as expected. Many rightwing Republicans do not
want the Biden administration to win credit for resolving a crisis at the US
border with Mexico, where there has been an upsurge of asylum seekers, during
an election year as Donald Trump, is seeking to make the border an election
issue.
The $95bn in total funding includes roughly $61bn for
Ukraine (with much of the funding going towards replenishing American
munitions); $26bn for Israel; $8bn for US allies in the Indo-Pacific region,
including Taiwan; and $9bn in humanitarian assistance for civilians in war
zones, such as Haiti, Sudan and Gaza, though the package also includes a ban on
direct US funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine
Refugees (Unrwa), an agency providing key assistance to Gaza, until March 2025.
In the Ukraine bill, of the $60.7bn, a total of about $23bn
would be used by the US to replenish its military stockpiles, opening the door
to future US military transfers to Ukraine.
Another $14bn would go to the Ukraine Security Assistance
Initiative, in which the Pentagon buys advanced new weapon systems for the
Ukrainian military directly from US defence contractors.
There is also more than $11bn to fund current US military
operations in the region, enhancing the capabilities of the Ukrainian military
and fostering intelligence collaboration between Kyiv and Washington, and about
$8bn in non-military assistance, such as helping Ukraine’s government continue
basic operations, including the payment of salaries and pensions.
The package largely copies the foreign aid proposal passed
by the Senate in February, although it designates $10bn of the Ukraine funding
as a repayable loan to appease some Republican members.
The Israel bill includes about $4.4bn to replenish depleted
US supplies given to Israel; $4bn for missile defence, including the
much-vaunted Iron Dome, and $1.2bn for the Iron Beam; and $3.5bn to help Israel
buy weapons. There are also provisions to make it easier to supply Israel with
US munitions held in other countries.
The bill supporting Taiwan, included more than $8bn for
countering Chinese activities, about $3.3bn for submarines and $2bn of military
assistance to Taiwan.
Another bill included a provision to force the Chinese
company ByteDance to sell its popular social media app TikTok, which Congress
is worried gives China the ability to gain information about American citizens.
That bill – the 21st Century Peace through Strength Act – also included the
seizure of frozen Russian sovereign assets, and more sanctions on Iran.
In a statement after the vote passed, US President Biden
said:
“Today, members of both
parties in the House voted to advance our national security interests and send
a clear message about the power of American leadership on the world stage. At
this critical inflection point, they came together to answer history’s call,
passing urgently needed national security legislation that I have fought for
months to secure.
“This package will deliver
critical support to Israel and Ukraine; provide desperately needed humanitarian
aid to Gaza, Sudan, Haiti and other locations impacted by conflicts and natural
disasters around the world; and bolster security and stability in the
Indo-Pacific. It comes at a moment of grave urgency, with Israel facing
unprecedented attacks from Iran, and Ukraine under continued bombardment from
Russia.” He called on the Senate to quickly pass the bill “so that I can sign
it into law and we can quickly send weapons and equipment to Ukraine to meet
their urgent battlefield needs”.
The US has so far sent Ukraine roughly $111bn in weapons,
equipment, humanitarian assistance and other aid since the start of the war
more than two years ago.
0 Comments