Young man, don’t harass us, let the investigators do their job to unearth who killed your father – RAILA’s brother OBURU clashes with General OGOLLA’s son during burial





Monday, April 22, 2024 – There was drama yesterday during the burial of the late Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla, in Siaya, after area Senator Oburu Odinga differed sharply with Ogolla’s son over the general’s tragic death.

General Ogolla died in a plane crash in the Kaben area in Elgeyo-Marakwet county alongside nine other KDF officials in what the Opposition claims could have been an assassination.

However, the late CDF's son, Joel Rabuku, maintained that his father had prepared them for his death, disputing claims that he was killed.

He stated that his late father had a good working relationship with President William Ruto, his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, and the Defence CS Aden Duale.

Additionally, he insisted that the four had become like brothers.

"From conversations I had with my father, I want to clear the air about his time with President Ruto, Deputy Gachagua, and CS Aden Duale. They became like brothers and formed a working relationship to secure the country," said Rabuku.

However, Oburu strongly differed with Rabuku, urging him to give room for investigations, as the government earlier promised.

Oburu insisted that most leaders hailing from the region had allegedly been assassinated hence the need to know the truth about General Ogolla's death.

"We want to know the truth. We have lost so many leaders in our area in very suspicious ways and once bitten twice shy. We want to know who killed our son.”

“So young man, don't be impatient with us. We want to know the truth.

"When Robert Ouko died, the regime then convinced the family to be dismissive of us, who were asking questions. So young man just be patient and allow the investigators to do their work," Oburu responded.

