Young man, don’t harass us, let the investigators do their job to unearth who killed your father – RAILA’s brother OBURU clashes with General OGOLLA’s son during burial

Monday, April 22, 2024 – There was drama yesterday during the burial of the late Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla, in Siaya, after area Senator Oburu Odinga differed sharply with Ogolla’s son over the general’s tragic death.
General Ogolla died in a plane crash in the Kaben area in
Elgeyo-Marakwet county alongside nine other KDF officials in what the
Opposition claims could have been an assassination.
However, the late CDF's son, Joel Rabuku, maintained that
his father had prepared them for his death, disputing claims that he was
killed.
He stated that his late father had a good working
relationship with President William Ruto, his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, and the
Defence CS Aden Duale.
Additionally, he insisted that the four had become like
brothers.
"From conversations I had with my father, I want to
clear the air about his time with President Ruto, Deputy Gachagua, and CS Aden
Duale. They became like brothers and formed a working relationship to secure
the country," said Rabuku.
However, Oburu strongly differed with Rabuku, urging him to
give room for investigations, as the government earlier promised.
Oburu insisted that most leaders hailing from the region had
allegedly been assassinated hence the need to know the truth about General
Ogolla's death.
"We want to know the truth. We have lost so many
leaders in our area in very suspicious ways and once bitten twice shy. We want
to know who killed our son.”
“So young man, don't be impatient with us. We want to know the truth.
"When Robert Ouko died, the regime then convinced the family to be
dismissive of us, who were asking questions. So young man just be patient and
allow the investigators to do their work," Oburu responded.
