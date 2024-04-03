UHURU’s family runs to GACHAGUA for help after well-connected private developers grabbed their land in Eastleigh immediately after RUTO took over

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family has raised alarm over the grabbing of their land in Eastleigh, Nairobi County, sparking a plea for intervention and justice.

According to the aggrieved family, the disputed land, situated in Eastleigh, was seized by unidentified developers shortly after President William Ruto became president in 2022.

The grabbers erected a fence around the property, obstructing Kenyatta’s family's access to their rightful land.

One family member expressed their distress: "When our father was alive, we were being compensated for our land. That building erected there, who are they paying?"

Kamau Muigai, a relative of Uhuru, revealed that the family had confronted the developers upon the commencement of construction, only to be met with rejection and defiance.

The developers purportedly urged them to seek legal recourse through the court system.

In a bid for redress, the affected family has called upon Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Land Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome to intervene and facilitate the return of their property.

This dispute is emblematic of a broader issue highlighted by a Kenya Land Alliance report released in January 2023.

The report unveiled alarming statistics, indicating over 200,000 land titles have been generated through illicit land grabs since the country's independence.

The Kenya Land Alliance emphasized the gravity of the situation, citing data from the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA), which estimates the magnitude of land-grabbing incidents.

Drawing attention to the plight of the Kenyatta family, this latest development underscores the urgent need for robust measures to address land disputes and uphold the rights of rightful landowners.

The Kenyan DAILY POST