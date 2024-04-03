UHURU’s family runs to GACHAGUA for help after well-connected private developers grabbed their land in Eastleigh immediately after RUTO took over

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family has raised alarm over the grabbing of their land in Eastleigh, Nairobi County, sparking a plea for intervention and justice.
According to the aggrieved
family, the disputed land, situated in Eastleigh, was seized by unidentified
developers shortly after President William Ruto became president in 2022.
The grabbers erected a fence
around the property, obstructing Kenyatta’s family's access to their rightful
land.
One family member expressed their distress: "When our father was alive, we were being
compensated for our land. That building erected there, who are they
paying?"
Kamau Muigai, a relative of
Uhuru, revealed that the family had confronted the developers upon the
commencement of construction, only to be met with rejection and defiance.
The developers purportedly urged
them to seek legal recourse through the court system.
In a bid for redress, the
affected family has called upon Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Land
Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome to intervene and facilitate the return of their
property.
This dispute is emblematic of a
broader issue highlighted by a Kenya Land Alliance report released in
January 2023.
The report unveiled alarming
statistics, indicating over 200,000 land titles have been generated through
illicit land grabs since the country's independence.
The Kenya Land Alliance
emphasized the gravity of the situation, citing data from the Kenya Institute
for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA), which estimates the magnitude
of land-grabbing incidents.
Drawing attention to the plight
of the Kenyatta family, this latest development underscores the urgent need for
robust measures to address land disputes and uphold the rights of rightful
landowners.
