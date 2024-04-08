UHURU rejects office offered by RUTO’s government – I am comfortable with my private residence





Monday, April 8, 2024 - Former president Uhuru Kenyatta has rejected an office he has been offered by President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Ruto's government wants Uhuru to occupy the office block in Nairobi’s Nyari Estate that was assigned to the late former President Mwai Kibaki.

But Uhuru through his aides said he wants to use his private residence as his office.

The retired president wants to convert his private Caledonia residence, where the government will have to pay him rent for his own house.

According to the law, a living retired president shall be given an office and permanent staff, who shall be public officers remunerated on the terms dictated by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), a retirement package, and insurance costs, among others.

The government is uncomfortable allowing Uhuru to use his private residence, citing it as a misuse of public funds, yet the Gigiri office remains unoccupied.

If the retired president’s wish goes through, it will mean that the government will pay him rent for his own property.

The Kenyan DAILY POST