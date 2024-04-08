UHURU rejects office offered by RUTO’s government – I am comfortable with my private residence

Monday, April 8, 2024 - Former president Uhuru Kenyatta has rejected an office he has been offered by President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.
Ruto's government wants Uhuru to
occupy the office block in Nairobi’s Nyari Estate that was assigned to the late former President Mwai Kibaki.
But Uhuru through his aides said
he wants to use his private residence as his office.
The retired president wants to
convert his private Caledonia residence, where the government will have to pay
him rent for his own house.
According to the law, a living retired
president shall be given an office and permanent staff, who shall be public
officers remunerated on the terms dictated by the Salaries and Remuneration
Commission (SRC), a retirement package, and insurance costs, among others.
The government is uncomfortable
allowing Uhuru to use his private residence, citing it as a misuse of public
funds, yet the Gigiri office remains unoccupied.
If the retired president’s wish
goes through, it will mean that the government will pay him rent for his own
property.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments