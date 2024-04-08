Nairobi County Heist: OSCAR SUDI on the spot for receiving irregular payment amounting to over Ksh 145 Million from SAKAJA for garbage collection.





Monday, April 8, 2024 - Below is an expose from Cyprian Nyakundi on how Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi received irregular payments amounting to over Ksh 145 million from Nairobi County Government.

It is also emerging that Sudi is constructing a yard in the Industrial Area to park the trucks that he has leased to the county government to collect garbage.

In a recent report released by the Auditor General, irregularities in the procurement of garbage collection services by the Nairobi County Executive have come to light.

The report reveals that payments totaling Kshs. 145,872,655 were made without proper supporting documents, raising doubts about the transparency and legality of the procurement process.

One of the key findings of the report is the lack of essential documentation such as requisitions, advertisements for services, tender opening details, tender evaluation details, and awards.

This absence of documentation not only violates regulatory requirements but also calls into question whether the procurement of garbage collection services was conducted in accordance with the law. Regulation 114(1) of the Public Finance Management (County Governments) Regulations, 2015, mandates that all purchases of goods works, and services must comply with the provisions outlined in the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015, and its regulations.

Additionally, prior procurement plans and approval from the Accounting Officer are required. The failure to adhere to these regulations raises serious concerns about the integrity of the procurement process.

Furthermore, the report highlights another troubling aspect of the procurement process: the use of handwritten tickets for payments despite the availability of a weighbridge capable of printing weighbridge tickets at the Dandora dumpsite.

Last year, I tweeted how this tender was awarded to Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi who used his proximity to the president to campaign for it despite the president not knowing about all this.

I tweeted that Oscar Sudi had leased 78 trucks after getting the tender.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.