HYPE BALLO’s defense team unsatisfied with DJ JOE MFALME’s release - Is BALLO being thrown under the bus? Ogopa Marafiki (VIDEO)





Monday, April 8, 2024 - The defense team for Allan Ochieng, popularly known as Hype Ballo, has raised questions after he was charged with the murder of senior DCI officer Felix Kitosi and his colleagues released.

Hype Ballo, who has worked with DJ Joe Mfalme for almost a decade, is now the prime suspect in the murder of the DCI officer after Mfalme was turned into a state witness in the case.

His lawyer denied police claims that Ballo is a bouncer and insisted that he is a hype man.

The lawyer said Ballo was labelled a bouncer to fix him in the murder.

He further claimed that the family of the slain DCI officer may never get justice and blamed the police for conducting shoddy investigations.





Watch video.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.