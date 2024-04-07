UFC superstar JON JONES denies threatening drug tester



Sunday, April 7, 2024 – 36-year-old UFC Champion, Jon Jones has denied threatening a drug tester.

Sharing an insight into what happened, Jones said he was at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico last weekend when out of nowhere, a UFC-certified official showed up to test his blood while he was celebrating a birthday.

In a police report filed by the alleged tester, Jones is accused of grabbing the official's phone and threatening to kill her but he says there's video to prove there was no bad blood.

The UFC superstar said in a statement;

"I want to address reports about me allegedly threatening a drug tester's life and taking a phone. I want to clarify that there is a video showing both drug testers leaving my home after the testing session, where we exchanged a high five and a hug. Although I was frustrated with the unprofessionalism and used profanity out of frustration it ended friendly and amicably, nothing threatening at all.

"I was actually celebrating a friend's birthday party at my home, and I believe it's perfectly normal to celebrate in the comfort of my own home.

"I must say, this particular tester behaved quite unprofessionally and even breached standard protocol along with HIPAA laws. Throughout my 20 years of being subjected to drug tests, I have never encountered such an incident with a DCO officer before."