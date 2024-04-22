Trouble for rogue youth captured in a viral video hanging dangerously on the windows of a speeding Mercedes Benz along Mombasa Road - MURKOMEN vows to take action.





Monday, April 22, 2024 - A trending video of two middle-aged men filmed hanging dangerously on a speeding Mercedes Benz has gone viral and caused uproar on social media.

The seemingly intoxicated young men were hanging recklessly on the windows of the speeding Benz along the busy Mombasa Road, putting their lives at risk.

A motorist tried to warn them but they ignored the warning and continued hanging on the windows as the car sped off.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Murkomen has reacted to the video and unmasked the identity of the car owner.

Taking to his X account, Murkomen said the sleek vehicle belongs to one Mr. James Gathogo Njeri and said he will take action, following public uproar.

"Mr. James Gathogo Njeri this is how your car white Mercedes Benz KCX 959B class E-250 was being driven on Mombasa road in one of those “where is the Minister” moments.

"We are concerned and a responsible citizen has alerted us. We shall do what we must,” he tweeted.





