BUSTED: A woman who pretends to be blind secretly filmed counting money in Kisauni, Mombasa (VIDEO).

Monday, April 22, 2024 - A cunning woman who pretends to be blind in Kisauni, Mombasa County has been exposed.

She camps along busy streets begging from unsuspecting members of the public.

She wraps herself in a leso and covers her face before sitting in strategic places to prey on passersby.

Over the weekend, she was secretly filmed counting the money she had collected from well-wishers.

The woman seems to be making a killing from her trade.

Cases of fake beggars are common in Mombasa County.

The county askaris conduct frequent operations to flush out the fake beggars.

Watch the video of the woman.





