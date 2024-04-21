This is why former President UHURU KENYATTA and RAILA ODINGA missed General OGOLLA ‘s burial

Sunday, April 21, 2024 - Siaya County Senator, Dr. Oburu Odinga, has explained the reason why former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, missed the burial of the late Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla.
The burial of the general was
held on Sunday at his home in Siaya County.
Speaking during the burial
ceremony, Dr. Oburu explained that Uhuru missed the burial as he had engaging
matters outside the country.
“I bring condolences of Uhuru
Kenyatta and his family, he could not attend as he is out of the country,”
Oburu stated.
The Siaya Senator further
revealed that Azimio Leader Raila Odinga could not attend the funeral since he
was indisposed.
While Uhuru missed the burial of
General Ogolla, he had remembered him on Thursday, as an accomplished military
leader and a devoted patriot who dedicated his life to serving and protecting
Kenya.
"During this period of
mourning, please accept my sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the
family, friends, and colleagues of the other officers of the ill-fated
flight," he had stated in his eulogy.
Ogolla died in a chopper crash
accident in West Pokot together with other 9 military officers.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
