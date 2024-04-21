This is why former President UHURU KENYATTA and RAILA ODINGA missed General OGOLLA ‘s burial





Sunday, April 21, 2024 - Siaya County Senator, Dr. Oburu Odinga, has explained the reason why former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, missed the burial of the late Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla.

The burial of the general was held on Sunday at his home in Siaya County.

Speaking during the burial ceremony, Dr. Oburu explained that Uhuru missed the burial as he had engaging matters outside the country.

“I bring condolences of Uhuru Kenyatta and his family, he could not attend as he is out of the country,” Oburu stated.

The Siaya Senator further revealed that Azimio Leader Raila Odinga could not attend the funeral since he was indisposed.

While Uhuru missed the burial of General Ogolla, he had remembered him on Thursday, as an accomplished military leader and a devoted patriot who dedicated his life to serving and protecting Kenya.

"During this period of mourning, please accept my sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and colleagues of the other officers of the ill-fated flight," he had stated in his eulogy.

Ogolla died in a chopper crash accident in West Pokot together with other 9 military officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST