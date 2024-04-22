This is exactly why RAILA ODINGA did not attend GENERAL OGOLLA’s burial despite being LUO Kingpin

Ogolla, who was a four-star general, died on Thursday last week after the
chopper carrying him crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet County.
He was buried on Sunday at his home in Siaya and President William Ruto, who is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, was among those who attended
the burial.
Raila Odinga was missing from the burial but he sent his brother, Dr. OBuru Odinga, to convey his condolences to the Ogolla family.
A source privy to Raila Odinga revealed the reason why he did not attend the burial that was televised live on all major TV stations in Kenya.
The source said Raila Odinga did not attend the burial to avoid
meeting eye-to-eye with those he believed were behind Ogolla’s death.
“Jakom avoided to meet eye to eye with those he thinks were behind
Ogolla's assassination,” the source said
Raila Odinga on Friday asked the government to probe what happened to
the ill-fated chopper that killed Ogolla and nine other Kenya Defence Forces
soldiers.
