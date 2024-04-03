I rejected 100 acres bribe from Eldoret Cartels - Defence CS ADEN DUALE says

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - Defence Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has sensationally claimed that a retired primary school teacher attempted to bribe him with 100 acres of prime land in Eldoret.

Speaking on Tuesday, Duale claimed a son to the retired teacher, who is at the centre of a 3,500-acre land ownership dispute with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Recruits Training School, offered him the 100 acres in exchange for an undisclosed favour.

“There is a man called Chepsilonge, he is from Kapsabet. I want you to tell him, if the title he has is original, I want him to go to the National Land Commission (NLC) office yesterday (Tuesday) to tell them to verify the paper.

"We are ready to present evidence that the document that the cartels, led by Chepsilonge, are carrying around is fake,” said Duale.

Duale who led a team of top national and county leaders to the land last week is said to have asked the retired teacher, Wilson Chepsilonge, 82, to keep off the property, terming him an inciter.

The leaders who accompanied Duale include Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir, Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Eddyson Nyale, area Governor Jonathan Bii, Senator Jackson Mandago, and Turbo MP Janet Sitienei.

The event was at the ‘Nine Farms’ field in the Kiplombe area in Uasin Gishu county which is part of the land that is in ownership dispute pitting the local community and the KDF.

The Kenyan DAILY POST