TAYLOR SWIFT is officially declared a billionaire by Forbes as she joins the list for the first-time following Eras Tour success



Tuesday, April 2, 2024 – Taylor Swift has officially reached billionaire status.

On Tuesday, April 2, Forbes released their 2024 billionaire list and Taylor climbed to fourteenth place with a $1.1billion fortune.

The pop star, 34, who is the most famous newcomer on the list, amassed an estimated $1.1 billion fortune, based on earnings from her Eras tour, the value of her music catalog, and her real estate portfolio.

The accomplishment is particularly monumental as she is among a small few who've achieved the milestone “through music and performing alone.”

Taylor's Eras Tour is the first tour to cross the $1 billion mark, according to Pollstar’s 2023 year-end charts.

Not only was Swift’s landmark Eras Tour the number one tour both worldwide and in North America, but she also brought in a whopping $1.04 billion (£831.6 million) with 4.35 million tickets sold across 60 tour dates, the concert trade publication found.