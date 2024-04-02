TAYLOR SWIFT is officially declared a billionaire by Forbes as she joins the list for the first-time following Eras Tour success

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 – Taylor Swift has officially reached billionaire status.
On Tuesday, April 2, Forbes released their 2024 billionaire
list and Taylor climbed to fourteenth place with a $1.1billion fortune.
The pop star, 34, who is the most famous newcomer on the
list, amassed an estimated $1.1 billion fortune, based on earnings from her
Eras tour, the value of her music catalog, and her real estate portfolio.
The accomplishment is particularly monumental as she is
among a small few who've achieved the milestone “through music and performing
alone.”
Taylor's Eras Tour is the first tour to cross the $1 billion
mark, according to Pollstar’s 2023 year-end charts.
Not only was Swift’s landmark Eras Tour the number one tour
both worldwide and in North America, but she also brought in a whopping $1.04
billion (£831.6 million) with 4.35 million tickets sold across 60 tour dates,
the concert trade publication found.
