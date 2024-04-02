Stop embarrassing yourself by fighting doctors, they are more educated than you – OPARANYA disparages Health CS SUSAN NAKHUMICHA





Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has given his two cents about the ongoing doctors' strike.

Over the weekend, Oparanya lashed out at the Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha for failing to handle the doctors' strike.

He accused CS Nakhumicha of going hard on the medics at the expense of addressing their issues.

Oparanya disparaged Nakhumicha over her academic qualifications, suggesting that it was irrational for her to harass professionals who excelled in their areas of expertise.

"These doctors' issues must be addressed.

"You don't threaten people who work in government facilities by day, and later report to their private stations where they make more money.

"The CS should know she's dealing with chaps who scored A and A-.

"They are clever than her, I don't know what she got," said Oparanya.

On her part, Nakhumicha held on to her stance, saying that the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) the doctors want to implement was signed in 2017 when she was not around and asked for more time to handle the issues.

Nakhumicha’s academic qualifications have come to sharp focus lately after it emerged that she is could be holding fake papers

