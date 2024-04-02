Stop embarrassing yourself by fighting doctors, they are more educated than you – OPARANYA disparages Health CS SUSAN NAKHUMICHA

Over the weekend,
Oparanya lashed out at the Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha for
failing to handle the doctors' strike.
He accused CS Nakhumicha of
going hard on the medics at the expense of addressing their issues.
Oparanya disparaged
Nakhumicha over her academic qualifications, suggesting that it was irrational
for her to harass professionals who excelled in their areas of expertise.
"These doctors' issues must be addressed.
"You don't threaten people who work in government facilities by day, and later report to their private stations where they make more money.
"The CS should know she's dealing with chaps who scored A and A-.
"They are clever
than her, I don't know what she got," said Oparanya.
On her part, Nakhumicha held on
to her stance, saying that the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) the doctors
want to implement was signed in 2017 when she was not around and asked for
more time to handle the issues.
Nakhumicha’s academic
qualifications have come to sharp focus lately after it emerged that she is could be holding fake papers
