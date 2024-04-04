Skit maker, SABINUS, and wife welcome their first child together



Thursday, April 4, 2024 – Skit maker, Sabinus and wife, Ciana Chapman, have welcomed their first child together in United Kingdom.

Sabinus shared the good news to his fans during an Instagram live session on Wednesday night.

He was seen kissing his child, whose gender is unknown, while smiling at the camera.

This is coming after they got married in a private ceremony in early 2023.

Watch the video below