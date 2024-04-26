SIFUNA slams Interior CS KITHURE KINDIKI for disobeying RUTO’s direct orders – Look!





Friday, April 26, 2024 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has lambasted the Interior Ministry for failing to respond to floods that have affected most parts of Nairobi County.

In a statement via X, Sifuna said Mathare, Ruaraka, Kamukunji, and Embakasi West constituencies are yet to receive any assistance from the national government despite a directive from President William Ruto.

“As of this hour, reports from the most flood-affected areas in Nairobi i.e. Mathare, Ruaraka, Kamukunji, and Embakasi West Constituencies are that the promised help from National Government agencies has not arrived. The Ministry of Interior what is not happening?” Sifuna wondered.

On Wednesday, Ruto directed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and her Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development counterpart Peninah Malonza to respond to the floods and intensify the multi-agency response.

“I directed the ministries of Interior and EAC, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development, and the National Youth Service to immediately respond to the situation caused by the floods.

"They will immediately step up multi-agency response efforts,” the President wrote on his X platform.

But since then, nothing has happened in terms of response, prompting Sifuna to wonder whether the CSs have refused to obey the President’s direct order.

