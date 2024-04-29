She was dating ‘rich wababas’ when she was working at Oppo and once you are ‘finished’, she leaves faster than lightening - OPARANYA’s girlfriend MARY BIKET unmasked.





Monday, April 29, 2024 - Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s girlfriend, Mary Biket, has been the talk of social media after their romantic photos leaked online.

The 31-year-old lady has been living a lavish lifestyle sponsored by the 68-year-old seasoned politician.

It is now emerging that she has a penchant for rich older men, popularly known as “Wababas”.

According to an X user who knows her well, she was dating rich wababas when she was working at Oppo around 2016-2017.

“She naturally likes and dates rich men. Once you are finished, she leaves faster than lightning. A dangerous combination with money. Dated a certain rugby coach who passed on sometime back,” wrote the X user who claims to have receipts.

There are speculations as to why Mary decided to expose her affair with Oparanya to the public.

A section of social media users suggested that Oparanya, who is facing corruption charges, might have cut financial taps, prompting her to embarrass him in public.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.