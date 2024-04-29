See OPARANYA’s savage response to a nosy lady who approached him on WhatsApp asking him about his relationship with MARY BIKETI - Hii Imeenda.

Monday, April 29, 2024 - Former Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, has confirmed that he is in love with Mary Biketi after their romantic photos leaked on social media.
A nosy lady who has
Oparanya’s phone number approached him on WhatsApp and asked him about his
relationship with Mary.
She wanted to know
whether Mary posted the photos to embarrass him after their love affair turned
sour.
“Are you and Mary breaking up and that’s why
she is exposing you?”? she
asked the former Governor.
Oparanya said he is
married to Mary and told the lady to mind her business.
“She is my wife and we are together, f*** off,” he responded.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
