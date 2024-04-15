Several news organizations urge BIDEN, TRUMP to publicly commit to debates before Presidential election

Monday, April 14, 2024 – Several leading American news organizations have collectively urged U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump to publicly commit to debating each other during the run-up to the November election.
"Debates have a rich
tradition in our American democracy, having played a vital role in every
presidential election of the past 50 years, dating to 1976," the 12 news
outlets said in a joint statement.
The statement suggested that debates for the current race be
sponsored, as they have every election cycle since 1988, by the nonpartisan
Commission on Presidential Debates.
"Though it is too early
for invitations to be extended to any candidates, it is not too early for
candidates who expect to meet the eligibility criteria to publicly state their
support for - and their intention to participate in - the commission's debates
planned for this fall." it read
Network television outlets accounted for nine of the
letter's signatories - ABC News, CBS News and NBCUniversal News Group
(encompassing NBC News and MSNBC), as well as Fox, CNN, C-SPAN, the PBS
NewsHour, Nextstar's NewsNation and Spanish-language Univision.
Also in the group were The Associated Press wire service,
National Public Radio and Gannett's national newspaper USA Today.
Trump, who refused to debate his rivals before winning the
Republican primary race last month, has in recent weeks been challenging Biden
to engage in a one-on-one matchup with him, offering to debate the incumbent
Democrat "anytime, anywhere, anyplace."
Biden has not committed to debate Trump but has not ruled it
out either, saying last month it would depend on the former president's
behavior.
Biden's team has been concerned that once on stage Trump
will not abide by rules set by the Commission, and some Biden advisers say they
would prefer not to 'elevate' Trump by putting him on the same stage with
Biden.
Last week Thursday, Trump's top two campaign advisers sent a
letter to the debates commission calling for an accelerated debates timetable,
holding more than the usual three events and starting them earlier in the
campaign cycle than usual.
Biden and Trump faced each other in two televised
presidential election debates during the 2020 campaign.
Asked during a trip to Las Vegas in early February about
Trump calling for Biden to debate him, Biden said, "If I were him, I would
want to debate me too. He's got nothing to do."
