Israel's military says 99% of weapons fired by Iran were intercepted

Monday, April 14, 2024 – The Israeli military said on Sunday April 14, that “99%” of the more than 300 projectiles fired at Israel by Iran last night were intercepted.
Only “a small number” of ballistic missiles reached the
country's territory, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel
Hagari said.
Around 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more
than 120 ballistic missiles were launched at Israel by Iran, he said, the vast
majority intercepted by the Israeli Air Force and Israeli “partners.”
The ballistic missiles that did reach Israel fell on the
Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel, Hagari said, adding that they caused only
light structural damage. The base was functioning and continuing its operations
following the attack, with planes continuing to use the base, he added.
Iraq and Yemen also carried out launches against Israel, but
none made it into the country, the IDF spokesman said. He added that “dozens”
of rockets were launched from Lebanon toward the north of Israel, though Israel
suffered no injuries or deaths and hit back by striking different targets in
Lebanon.
A 10-year-old girl was severely injured by shrapnel, but
there were no immediate reports of other Israeli injuries or deaths, Hagari
said.
“Iran did something very serious, very severe this night, as
it pushed the Middle East toward escalation. We will do whatever is necessary
in order to defend the citizens of the state of Israel,” he said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued his first
public comments since Iran's overnight attack, saying in a post on X, "We
intercepted, we stopped. Together we will win."
