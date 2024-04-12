Here are names of six corrupt Governors who have looted over Sh 33 billion according to the AG - SAKAJA leads



Friday, April 12, 2024 - Auditor General, Nancy Gathungu, has exposed six Governors who have reportedly embezzled Sh 33 billion in their Counties.

In her report on county executives for the 2022/ 2023 financial year, Gathungu ranked the County Governors as the worst performers in public funds management, indicating that billions of taxpayers' money could have gone down the drain.

The six Governors in the spotlight were Nairobi (Johnson Sakaja), Baringo (Benjamin Cheboi), Narok (Stephen Ole Ntutu), Kiambu (Kimani Wamatangi), Nyamira (Amos Nyaribo) and Tana River (Godhana Dhadho Gaddae).

Gathungu stated that Sakaja reported spending KSh 100 million on vehicles and other transport equipment, but a review of the documents showed he incurred over KSh 770 million on various motor vehicles.

Gathungu said the variance of KSh 671.6 million was not explained.

"The amount differs from amounts paid to various motor vehicle dealers during the year of KSh 771,589,099. The resulting variance of KSh 671,589,099 was not explained," she disclosed.

Narok County had queries amounting to KSh 4 billion, with the largest amount, KSh 1.1 billion, allegedly owed to suppliers, but no documents were provided to support this.

Kiambu, Nyamira, Baringo and Tana River had a lot of inconsistencies in their budgets and Gathungu asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to probe the county bosses and their cabinets

