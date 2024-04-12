Here are names of six corrupt Governors who have looted over Sh 33 billion according to the AG - SAKAJA leads

Friday, April 12, 2024 - Auditor General, Nancy Gathungu, has exposed six Governors who have reportedly embezzled Sh 33 billion in their Counties.
In her report on county executives
for the 2022/ 2023 financial year, Gathungu ranked the County Governors as the
worst performers in public funds management, indicating that billions of
taxpayers' money could have gone down the drain.
The six Governors in the spotlight
were Nairobi (Johnson Sakaja), Baringo (Benjamin Cheboi), Narok (Stephen Ole
Ntutu), Kiambu (Kimani Wamatangi), Nyamira (Amos Nyaribo) and Tana River
(Godhana Dhadho Gaddae).
Gathungu stated that Sakaja
reported spending KSh 100 million on vehicles and other transport equipment,
but a review of the documents showed he incurred over KSh 770 million on
various motor vehicles.
Gathungu said the variance of KSh
671.6 million was not explained.
"The amount differs from
amounts paid to various motor vehicle dealers during the year of KSh
771,589,099. The resulting variance of KSh 671,589,099 was not explained,"
she disclosed.
Narok County had queries amounting
to KSh 4 billion, with the largest amount, KSh 1.1 billion, allegedly owed to
suppliers, but no documents were provided to support this.
Kiambu, Nyamira, Baringo and Tana
River had a lot of inconsistencies in their budgets and Gathungu asked the
Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to probe the county bosses and
their cabinets
