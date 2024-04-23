





Tuesday April 23, 2024 - A video has emerged of gangs robbing innocent Kenyans of their belongings in Mombasa County.

The inglorious miscreants were recorded robbing a shopper outside Quikmart Bandari in broad daylight on Monday.

This is despite Kenyans being taxed heavily to pay the police to protect them and their properties.

This is a big embarrassment to President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki because during their campaigns, they promised to ensure every Kenyan is secure.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta had managed to wipe out criminals in Mombasa County.

This is a video of an innocent Mombasa resident being mugged and robbed of his belongings in broad daylight.

See how RUTO has turned MOMBASA into a County of thieves and robbers – UHURU must be crying seeing this VIDEO pic.twitter.com/OaR7MGVesD — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 23, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST