SAKAJA and his men are looting like there is no tomorrow – MIGUNA MIGUNA drops a dossier that indicts KRA and EACC officers





Tuesday, April 23, 2024 - Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has stated that he has received a dossier showing how Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja and his cartels are looting from public coffers.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the 'general' as he is referred to among his peers, stated that he had received a dossier showing how City Hall colluded with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers to loot Nairobi county accounts dry.

The outspoken lawyer further stated he has correspondences showing how Nairobi MCAs plan to loot the money with Nairobi County Speaker Kennedy Ng’ondi.

"Good morning, Nairobi. I have been given piles of files showing more than a zillion thefts. Just reading the dossier makes my head hurt.

"Piles of documents proving fraud correspondence between some MCAs and Nairobi County Speaker seeking accountability" reads part of Miguna's post on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST