SAKAJA and crooks in his office will finish Nairobi within 3 years, the way they are looting in unparalleled - See what they are doing in Kileleshwa (PHOTOs and VIDEO)



Friday, April 12, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, should be investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over how he and his proxies are looting Nairobi.

According to sources, Sakaja is using South C MCA, Osman Khalif Abdi, to loot Nairobi which is one of the busiest cities in Eastern Africa.

According to Kileleshwa ward MCA, Robert Alai, Khalif has recruited his brother to carry out criminal activities and he was on Friday supervising an illegal building in the posh suburb.

“While the Governor of Nairobi is being accused of looting Nairobi, the brother to one of his associates being accused of facilitating the looting is also supervising major destruction of Kileleshwa Ward.”

“This is the brother to former South C MCA Osman Khalif Abdi and he is supervising the building with impunity along Kandara Road, where Viva Lounge previously existed,” Alai wrote on X

Watch the video via this LINK>>> and see photos of Khalif’s brother supervising the construction of an illegal building in Nairobi.

