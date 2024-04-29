RUTO’s point man DIDMUS BARASA heckled and forcibly ejected from a funeral by angry mourners – Look!

Monday, April 29, 2024 – There was drama in Bumula after a vocal UDA MP was heckled and ejected from a funeral by angry mourners.

This is after he attacked one of the kin of the deceased, academician Innocent Sangura.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa accused the deceased's uncle of failing to employ his fellow natives despite his position and influence.

"People of Bumula, your MP had a report indicating that Education CS Ezekiel Machogu had employed people from his community, and I told him that there is no problem with Machogu doing that.

"The problem is when our people like Sangura (kin to the deceased) who have influence and means but fail to use it employ their people," said Barasa.

The sentiments welcomed a moment of chaos as a section of mourners left their seats to charge toward Barasa.

They accused him of attacking those already mourning, as they shut him up with their heckling and noise.

"You must not speak here. You cannot attack someone who is mourning his deceased kin," one of the mourners declared.

Barasa seemed overpowered as the mourners charging toward him at the podium kept increasing by the second.

It took the intervention of area MP Jack Wamboka to calm the situation as Barasa's security whisked him to safety.

The Kenyan DAILY POST