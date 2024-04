Monday, April 29, 2024 - A boda boda rider lost his motorbike after it was swept away by floods along Kasarani-Icipe Road.

He tried to cross over the flooded road despite being warned by the locals.

He lost control of his bike and watched it helplessly being swept away by raging floods.

The pillion passenger he was ferrying was forced to run for his dear life.

One of the locals was heard blaming the rider’s woes on ignorance.

Watch the video.





