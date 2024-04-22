RUTO told to apologise to Nairobians for endorsing incompetent and corrupt SAKAJA to run as a governor in 2022





Monday, April 22, 2024 - Education activist, Janet Ouko, has asked United Democratic Alliance (UDA) top leadership to apologise to Kenyans, and especially Nairobians, for clearing Johnson Sakaja to vie for the Nairobi county governor seat in 2022.

Sakaja, who has questionable academic credentials, was endorsed by UDA's top leadership, led by President William Ruto, and he won the gubernatorial elections in 2022.

In the last two years, Nairobi County has become a brothel of mismanagement, corruption, and incompetence, thanks to Sakaja’s poor leadership.

Commenting on this, Janet pointed out that Sakaja, despite having questionable academic qualifications, was still granted the green light by the UDA party to contest and city dwellers are now bearing the brunt of that decision.

"It is in the public domain that the Governor of Nairobi had issues with the academic certificates.

"The role of that administration is clearing people to come out and apologise to Nairobians,” Janet said

"We are expecting UDA to take responsibility for the kind of leadership they have ensured sits at City Hall.

"If they feel that this governor is not articulating the UDA manifesto as it's supposed to be done then there is something we expect them to do,” Janet added.

