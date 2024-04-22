First female transgender mosque opens in Bangladesh

Monday, April 22, 2024 – The world's first female transgender mosque has reportedly opened in Bangladesh.
In the video shared by DW, some of the worshippers who
transitioned from being males to females were seen observing the Muslim
prayers.
It was further gathered that the land where the mosque was
built, was donated by the government. The transgender Muslims expressed
excitement over the development, adding that they are happy they will live and
be buried like every other person.
