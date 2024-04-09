RUTO makes a very dangerous decision just to make Muslims happy as he removes vetting during ID applications – Look!





Tuesday April 9, 2024 - President William Ruto has announced the removal of vetting during the applications for National Identification cards (IDs).

Speaking at an Iftar Dinner which he hosted at State House yesterday, the Head of State noted that the removal was done following complaints by Muslim leaders who described the process as discriminatory.

He asserted that the country needed to have one process that would apply to all Kenyans irrespective of their ethnicity or religious background.

According to the President, the removal of the vetting will also be detailed in a national policy that is being drafted by the national government.

The new changes will be effected from the beginning of May.

"We have now completed the policy document and from the beginning of May this year, there will no longer be vetting for people who want to get IDs.

"I am going to be issuing a policy document to make sure that we have a mechanism for all Kenyans so that we do not discriminate on the basis of region or religion," he stated.

Nonetheless, he asserted that the government would still be vigilant to ensure that criminals do not take advantage of the change in policy.

"We are still going to be vigilant in terms of security but that should not be a basis for people to be discriminated," he asserted.

Previously, religious organizations have complained of the vetting process that is imposed on the youth especially those from the northern parts of Kenya.

During the vetting process, the applicant is usually required to prove that they are Kenyan before they can be given the IDs.

The Kenya DAILY POST