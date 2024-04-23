RUTO enumerates how internet has helped him achieve his campaign pledges in a record time as he blows his own trumpet





Tuesday, April 23, 2024 - President William Ruto has revealed how technology and digital space have helped him to achieve his campaign pledges within a short time.

Speaking at the Connected Africa Summit at Uhuru Gardens yesterday, he stated that the government has distributed 2.5 million bags of fertilizer to nearly half a million Kenyans through an e-voucher system, improving efficiency and boosting production by 50% in the last year.

“In the last four months, we have distributed 2.5 million bags of fertilizer to close to half a million farmers in Kenya using an e-voucher, that has eliminated cartels, roadblocks, and bottlenecks and has made the distribution of fertilizer efficient,” said President Ruto.

“Because of the e-voucher we used last year to distribute our fertilizer and the efficiency it brought into our farming; we increased our production by 50% last year.”

Ruto added that in Embu, women in the markets are discussing business efficiency due to the availability of free, stable internet allowing them to connect with their suppliers.

The President commented on the emerging companies that manufacture fibre and assemble gadgets like smartphones and computers, saying there is a whole array from creating jobs and enhancing commerce to powering industrialization.

In his speech, Ruto said that there is increased digital penetration which has laid a solid foundation for the digital economy’s expansion and built significant momentum for transformative economic growth.

“With over 160 million Africans gaining broadband access between 2019 and 2022, and a 115% increase in internet users between 2016 and 2021, we have laid a solid foundation for the digital economy’s expansion and built significant momentum for transformative economic growth,” uttered Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST