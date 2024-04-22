RUSSELL WILSON boasts about his sons, including his wife CIARA's son with FUTURE







Monday, April 22, 2024 – Russell Wilson is being hailed as the best stepfather after he proudly boasted about his sons being ballers.

Though Russell is not Future Jr.'s biological father, he has been more present in his life since marrying his mother, Ciara.

In a new photo posted on Instagram, Russell hailed his sons, Future and Win, for being ballers.

He boasted that "Future hit 3 homers".

He then added that he is "thankful" that he gets to "raise & teach them how to be boys and become men".

Ciara reacted to the post with several heart emojis.

Other Instagram users reacted by hailing Russell for stepping up as a father in Future's life.