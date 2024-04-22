The death of former MP aspirant, Dr. PHILIP MUNYAO, is shrouded in mystery as CCTV footage emerges - The family is asking many questions after reviewing the footage.

Monday, April 22, 2024 - A youthful and aspiring politician from Matungulu died a week ago after he was involved in a minor accident in Machakos.

Dr. Philip Munyao, who unsuccessfully contested for a parliamentary seat in Matungulu, lost control of his vehicle (a Prado) and rammed into another vehicle.

He died on the spot although the impact was not huge.

CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced on social media, even as his family comes to terms with his death.

They are asking a lot of questions concerning his untimely death.

Watch the CCTV footage (his vehicle is the Prado that rams into another vehicle).









Below are photos of the youthful politician, whose untimely demise has left his family and friends in confusion.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.