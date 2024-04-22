Nuclear weapons have no place in our nuclear doctrine' -Iran denies nuclear weapons ambition

Monday, April 22, 2024 –
Iran has stated that Nuclear weapons have no place in Iran's nuclear
doctrine, days after a Revolutionary Guards commander warned that Tehran might
change its nuclear policy if pressured by Israeli threats
Following a spike in tensions with Israel, the Guards
commander in charge of nuclear security Ahmad Haghtalab said last week that
Israeli threats could push Tehran to "review its nuclear doctrine and
deviate from its previous considerations."
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who controls
Tehran's nuclear programme, banned the development of nuclear weapons in a
fatwa, or religious decree, in the early 2000s but Israel believes Iran will
soon develop a nuclear bomb.
"Iran has repeatedly
said its nuclear programme only serves peaceful purposes. Nuclear weapons have
no place in our nuclear doctrine," Foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser
Kanaani said during a press conference in Tehran on Monday, April 22.
Last week Iran and Israel traded direct military attacks on
each other's territory for the first time in 40 years.
0 Comments