Nuclear weapons have no place in our nuclear doctrine' -Iran denies nuclear weapons ambition





Monday, April 22, 2024 – Iran has stated that Nuclear weapons have no place in Iran's nuclear doctrine, days after a Revolutionary Guards commander warned that Tehran might change its nuclear policy if pressured by Israeli threats

Following a spike in tensions with Israel, the Guards commander in charge of nuclear security Ahmad Haghtalab said last week that Israeli threats could push Tehran to "review its nuclear doctrine and deviate from its previous considerations."

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who controls Tehran's nuclear programme, banned the development of nuclear weapons in a fatwa, or religious decree, in the early 2000s but Israel believes Iran will soon develop a nuclear bomb.

"Iran has repeatedly said its nuclear programme only serves peaceful purposes. Nuclear weapons have no place in our nuclear doctrine," Foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said during a press conference in Tehran on Monday, April 22.

Last week Iran and Israel traded direct military attacks on each other's territory for the first time in 40 years.