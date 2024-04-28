Rogue supermarket attendants busted - See how they have been stealing items when leaving work and hiding them in their garments (VIDEO).





Sunday, April 28, 2024 - Some rogue supermarket attendants were caught red-handed leaving work with stolen items.

The cunning female attendants have been stealing different items from the shelves and hiding them in their garments.

Their employer got wind of their plans and ordered the security guards to frisk them as they were leaving work for home.

One of the attendants had stolen raw meat and hidden it in her innerwear.

Some of the stolen items recovered from them include lotions and foodstuffs.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.