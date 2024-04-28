BRIAN CHIRA’s grave sinks after elders conducted a cleansing ceremomy to chase away evil spirits after mourners misbehaved (PHOTOs).



Sunday, April 28, 2024 -The late Brian Chira’s grave has sunk, two days after elders drawn from Gitei village in the Gathanje area, Kiambu County performed a cleansing ritual.

The cleansing ceremony was conducted on Friday to chase away any negative spirits left behind after mourners who thronged his burial ceremony last month misbehaved.

During the ceremony, the elders began with prayers to seek forgiveness for what happened during the late TikToker's funeral. Also, they performed cleansing rituals to 'clean' the atmosphere and chase away any negative spirits lingering in the village.

The grave has sunk after the rituals.





See photos.





