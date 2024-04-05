A reveller almost loses his life in the hands of a rogue bouncer in a city club - See how he viciously attacked him (VIDEO).





Friday, April 5, 2024 - A young reveller was captured on CCTV cameras being viciously attacked by a heavily built bouncer.

In the footage, the reveller is seen at the club’s entrance arguing with the bouncer.

He tries to force himself into the club after the bouncer denies him entry.

Shortly after, the rogue bouncer punches him and sends him sprawling to the ground.

He continues kicking him after he falls.

He then drags him on the floor, lifts him, and throws him like a sack of potatoes, prompting other revellers to intervene.

A security guard was captured on CCTV trying to restrain the visibly angry bouncer.

Watch the footage.

A reveller almost loses his life in the hands of a rogue bouncer in a city club pic.twitter.com/nRfp7GOpkR — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 5, 2024

